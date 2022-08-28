Russia Claims Its Air Forces Attacked Motor Sich Factory's Workshops At Zaporizhzhia

Russian air forces attacked workshops at a Motor Sich factory in Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine where helicopters were being repaired, according to the Russian ministry of defence. The Ukrainian army in the Donbas region was supplied with fuel by the facilities in the Dnipro region of Ukraine, according to the Russian defence ministry, which also claimed that Russian forces destroyed them.

On August 28, Igor Konashenkov, Russian Defence Ministry Spokesman, said, "Russia’s Aerospace Forces used high-precision weapons to strike the Motor Sich plant’s workshops in the city of Zaporozhye where Ukrainian Air Force helicopters underwent repairs."

Konashenkov went on to say that Russian forces killed over 100 nationalists at a Ukrainian military training centre in the Slavyansk region.

He said, "More than 100 nationalists were terminated at Ukrainian military reserve training center in the area of Slavyansk of the Donetsk People’s Republic as a result of a high-precision strike."

As both sides continued to place blame on each other, Russian forces attacked towns on the opposite bank of the river from Europe's largest nuclear plant. Shelling at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine has fueled fears of a major catastrophe. Despite the risk, representatives from the UN's nuclear watchdog were still awaiting approval to visit the plant on the front lines of the conflict's south.

No increase in radiation level at ZNPP

Oleksandr Starukh, the governor of the Zaporizhzhia region, told Ukrainian television that people were being instructed on how to apply iodine in case of a radiation leak while standing next to a crater at a school that had been largely reduced to rubble. Following the most recent shelling around the Russian-occupied site, neither Russian nor Ukrainian officials claim that radiation levels at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant have increased.

According to the Russian Defence Ministry, the radiation situation is unchanged. Similar remarks were made earlier on August 28 by Energoatom, the national nuclear power company of Ukraine. Fears of a widespread catastrophe at Europe's largest nuclear plant have been raised as both sides have been accused of shelling the vast complex for weeks now.

(With AP inputs)