Snow Swept Across English Zoo, Netizens React To The 'winter Wonderland'

ZSL Whipsnade Zoo in England took to its official Instagram handle and shared images of its transformation after the snowfall. In one of the images, a massive cat sitting and chilling on the snow. In a video, deers and ostriches were having the time of their lives as they play and swim. As per the caption of the post, the zoo has been deemed as 'winter wonderland'.

Images from Winter Wonderland

“Our animals have had their home transformed into a winter wonderland! Although currently closed to the public, our dedicated keepers are continuing to work - in all weather- to ensure each and every animal continues to receive world-class care”, read the caption. One image also features a rhinoceros, who is licking the snowflakes that are falling from the sky. Let's have a look at the images.

Mesmerised by the images, netizens took over the comment section. "These are lovely! Missing be able to Come to you at the moment, hopefully soon", wrote and Instagram user. Another person wrote, "I wonder how the animals that are never confronted with these weather conditions in their natural habitat cope with this in the zoo. Can rhinos handle the cold, for instance? Does it take special care to get them through the winter?". Netizens can also be seen tagging their friends in the comment section.

Rare white kangaroo in NY zoo

In a separate incident, the Animal Adventure Park in New York, recently revealed that one of their kangaroos has given birth to an "extremely rare” white joey. While taking to Facebook, the zoo informed that the joey was born several months ago to a red kangaroo. “Our jaws are on the floor,” the zoo wrote, while also adding that the “rare” white colour was revealed only when staff removed it from the mother’s pouch recently for a full inspection.

The pictures in the post-show the baby kangaroo being cradled by handlers and held in front of a full-grown red kangaroo. The zoo explained that the joey’s colouring is caused by a rare “lack of colour pigmentation” and that his black eyes are what make him ‘leucistic’ as opposed to "your normally anticipated red-eyed albino mutation". Leucism is a partial loss of pigmentation and it is different from albinism.

(Image Credits: Instagram/zslwhipsnadezoo)