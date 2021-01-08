Australian Zoo Shares Happy Videos Of Turtle And Squirrel Monkeys | WATCH

Perth Zoo from Western Australia shared various happy videos of animals and netizens just cannot get enough of it. The first video features a hungry turtle who is constantly eating. Another video features various squirrel monkeys who are having a gala time walking in their net. Their path has been compared to the runway of Paris and Milan.

Videos from Perth Zoo

The first video shows a turtle constantly trying to eat a green coloured substance. In the background, we can hear happy music playing. The caption shares a fun fact about the turtle which says, “The Red-eared Slider has a distinctive red stripe behind each ear, which fades with age”. The second video features the squirrel monkeys who are enjoying their time in their overhead runway. The caption says, “Better than any runway in Paris or Milan! The squirrel monkeys are loving their new overhead runway”. Let's have a look at these videos.

On watching the adorable videos, netizens took over the comment section. One Instagram user wrote, "OMG that is just soooo cool. Just about finished studying do guess where I'll be visiting next weekend". Another person wrote, "From how their running about it looks like they l o v e it sooo much". To this the Perth Zoo replied, "they absolutely love it!". Asking about the runway for squirrel monkeys, one Instagram user wrote, "My sister and I were watching these guys last week. They were very funny especially the smallest guy who wanted to wrestle everyone. How long has the runway been up?".

(Image Credits: Instagram/PerthZoo)

