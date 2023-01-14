'Spare' Sequel In Works? Harry Says Parts Slashed From Tell-all To Avoid Rift Among Royals

As the Duke of Sussex’s new book “Spare” is taking the world by storm, it looks like Prince Harry has more tea to spill. On Friday, January 13, the 38-year-old estranged Prince said that he had cut out nearly half of his content in the first draft, and further claimed that the magnanimity of the content that was cut out, was enough to write a second book. In an interview with British news outlet The Telegraph, the Duke of Sussex claimed that the first draft of his memoir was different. “It was 800 pages, and now it’s down to 400 pages. It could have been two books, put it that way. And the hard bit was taking things out,” said the youngest son of the current British Monarch King Charles III.

Part of the reason why the Prince chose to cut out most of the content is that, he said, the revelations will cause an “Unrreparable rift” between him and his brother Prince William,and King Charles III. “There are some things that have happened, especially between me and my brother, and to some extent between me and my father, that I just don’t want the world to know,” Prince Harry asserted. He also said, “Because I don’t think they would ever forgive me”. The Prince’s new tell-all book was released on January 10 and since then it has managed to break many records. While the young Prince said that he has cut some of the parts of the book, the Duke has made several massive revelations in his new memoir, some of which have landed him in trouble. From Princess Diana’s affair to a violent brawl with Prince William, it appears that the Duke spared no one in his book.

‘Spare’ sold a record 1.4 million copies on Day 1

The explosive interview of the Duke of Sussex came days after his tell-all book became a huge success all over the world. According to The Telegraph, the royal memoir has recorded a sale of 1.4 million copies across the UK, US, and Canada on the very first day of its release. While Royal fanatics rushed to bookstores, Buckingham Palace and the Kensington Royals have kept mum over it. It was the year 2020, when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their Royal duties.

Since then, the couple has been very open about the struggles they faced during their time in the royal family. From Oprah Winfrey interviews to the multi-million Netflix docuseries, the couple has spoken about the dark secrets of the Royal Family in public, time and time again. However, their main grievance was with the British press, who have “attacked the couple” on several occasions. With the latest assertions by the royal Prince, it looks like the saga of the UK royal telenovela is far from over.

Image: AP