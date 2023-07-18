'Stop The Boats': UN Chastises UK's Illegal Migration Bill, Says 'it Breaches Int'l Law'

The United Nations has strongly condemned Britain's Illegal Migration Bill, just as it secured parliamentary assent on Tuesday, stating that the proposed legislation runs counter to the country's obligations under international law. In a joint statement, the UN refugee and human rights chiefs expressed concern that the bill's enactment would have far-reaching consequences for individuals seeking international protection.

The controversial bill aims to curb the arrival of thousands of migrants on British shores via small boats. Having cleared its final parliamentary hurdle, the bill faced challenges in the unelected upper house, the House of Lords, which were ultimately defeated. This legislation lies at the heart of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's commitment to "stop the boats."

Legislation puts refugees at risk, says UN

The UN refugee head, Filippo Grandi, remarked, "This new legislation significantly erodes the legal framework that has protected so many, exposing refugees to grave risks in breach of international law." Similarly, the UN human rights chief, Volker Turk, urged the UK government to uphold its commitment to human rights, calling for the reversal of the law and the guarantee of respect, protection, and fulfillment of the rights of migrants, refugees, and asylum-seekers without discrimination.

Upon receiving royal assent from King Charles III, the bill will prohibit anyone arriving by boat from seeking asylum in the UK. It forms part of the UK government's efforts to address irregular migration.

Here is what you need to know

The legislation includes measures viewed as deterrents to migrants, allowing for potential transfer of irregular arrivals to 'safe' third countries like Rwanda, irrespective of their origin. Notably, the recent ruling by three UK Court of Appeal judges concluded that Rwanda cannot be considered a safe third country. In response, the UK government announced its intention to appeal the judgment last month.

In 2022, over 45,000 migrants arrived on the shores of southeast England via small boats, marking a 60% increase from the previous year. This perilous sea route has witnessed a surge in usage since 2018. Prime Minister Sunak acknowledged the court's decision but expressed fundamental disagreement with the judges' conclusions. The international backlash against the UK's Illegal Migration Bill underscores the complex intersection of immigration policy, human rights, and international legal obligations, highlighting the challenges faced by nations grappling with migration influxes.