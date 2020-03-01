Storm Jorge Batters UK With Heavy Rains, Third Storm To Hit Within 2 Months

Storm Jorge has hit Britain making it the third storm to hit the nation within two months. The storm has battered the UK with two weeks of continuous rains along with 70mph winds and even snow in some parts. According to reports, there have been 87 flood warnings and 185 flood alerts issued across the nation.

Met Office issues yellow wind warning

In the wake of the destruction caused by the floods, the Met Office has issued a yellow wind warning across much of England and Wales until 9am and across Northern Ireland, southern Scotland and northern England until 3pm on March 1. Frank Saunders, Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office told a British media outlet that on March 1, the majority of the UK is covered by Yellow weather warnings with some areas being covered by more than one warning, indicating multiple weather hazards.

Wind detection flaps tested and in full working order! #StormJorge pic.twitter.com/w21wTJJZGw — PD Riggs (@PD_Riggs) March 1, 2020

Read: Woman Captures 'perfect Eye' Through Her Phone After Storm Ciara Subsides

Read: Boris Johnson Chooses To Stay In Country Mansion Instead Of Visiting Storm Dennis' Victims

According to international media, heavy rain warnings for parts of Wales, South West England and North West England indicate that some isolated areas of Wales could see as much as 100 mm of rainfall. In East Yorkshire, River Aire has burst its banks causing foods in the nearby areas. More than 78 homes and businesses have already been flooded in the area and residents at risk of more flooding have been urged to prepare by moving valuables upstairs, international media reported. Meanwhile, East Riding of Yorkshire Council reportedly said that water levels are generally dropping or remaining stable in Snaith, Gowdall, East Cowick and West Cowick, but are expected to remain high for several days.

The snow has gone and we are out checking the trails for #StormJorge damage. Please respect the closure until we have compleated. Hopefully by 9.00 am

Many thanks 👍👍 pic.twitter.com/MnYzJoMJ2J — Oneplanet Adventure (@OPALlandegla) March 1, 2020

Read: 'What's Wrong With John?': Brexiteers Demand A British Name For Storm Jorge

Read: Canary Islands' Airports Reopen As Wind And Sandstorm Ease