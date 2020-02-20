Woman Captures 'perfect Eye' Through Her Phone After Storm Ciara Subsides

A woman captured the perfect “eye of the storm” months after the Storm Ciara rocked the UK, Ireland and several other areas. The photos taken by Sarah Hodges show the entire cloud formation that had gathered around a full moon which made it look like nature was casting an eye over the earth once the storm had subsided. The woman from Bolton had reportedly noticed the moon shining bright on the evening of February 11 and shared the sight with her followers.

According to international reports, Hodges had used a Samsung S9 phone and posted them on social media. Soon it caught netizens' attention with thousands of likes and shares. The internet users not only praised the photography of Hodges but also said that she “beautifully captured nature's third eye”. Others were also seen complimenting nature and called it “100 per cent brilliant”. One of the internet users simply wrote, “stunning”.

'Moon eye' taken by me last Tuesday 11/02/2020 in Bolton UK pic.twitter.com/5hsNBuPkm8 — sarah hodges (@sarah48139) February 18, 2020

Hodges clicked images from bedroom

Hodges is reportedly a full - time baker and while talking to an international media outlet, she said that she took the pictures on February 11 between 9:34pm and 9:39pm from her bedroom's window. She further explained that the images were clicked just after the weather had calmed down and she noticed that “the moon was shining bright” through the kitchen window. Hodges also admitted that she is “obsessed” with the moon, sunset, sunrise, and the sea and therefore she keeps clicking pictures with just her phone.

The 48-year-old reportedly also said that she knows she “got lucky” because people spend thousands of their money on cameras in order to get the “perfect shot”. Hodges also said that she feels “overwhelmed and proud” and called it a “once in a lifetime shot”. Moreover, initially, she just wanted to capture the bright shining moon but later while scrolling through the shots, she noticed that the moon had come perfectly in the centre of the clouds.

