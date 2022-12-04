'Those Brits Need To Learn A Lesson': Source Close To Harry & Meghan Made Big Revelations

The trailer of the new Netflix docuseries revolving around the life and struggles of the Duke and Dutchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has overshadowed the recent US visit of Prince and Princess of Wales, William, and Kate on Thursday.

While the buzz around the docu-series still remains alive, a recent report claims that the Netflix docu-series titled “Harry & Meghan” will be extremely critical of the British Royal family and the British public. The docuseries will revolve around the struggles Prince Harry and Meghan Markel faced before they decided to separate themselves from the British Royal Family. The Netflix production will also touch upon the issues of mental health and apparent racism Meghan Markle faced when she became a part of the family.

On Saturday, a senior source close to the couple revealed that before the couple gave the Oprah interview last year, The Duke of Sussex told one of his friends that the interview is going to be “quite shocking”. The source told The Sun, that the Prince insisted that, “those Brits need to learn a lesson”.

The sensational Oprah interview of the couple has stirred storms all over the world. The Duke and Dutchess revealed some of the deep dark secrets of the Royal Family alleging that not only the family and the “firm” failed to address Markle's growing mental health issues, but the couple also faced racism within the family.

The source told The Sun that the new Netflix series has the potential to be even more explosive than last year’s Oprah interview. The trailer of the series was released during the US visit of Harry’s brother, The Prince of Wales along with his wife has managed to steal the thunder from William and Kate’s visit. The trailer showed Markle in tears as they spoke about their struggles. Markle is also expected to make new allegations of racism against the British Royal Family.

The couple will claim that they were “bullied” by palace officials: Reports

On Friday, Page Six reported that the couple will claim in the doc-series that they were "bullied" by the palace officials. Commenting on the matter a source told Page Six, “Harry and Meghan will claim they were bullied by the palace. What will become clear is that they suggest their trials and tribulations tie in with the greater issues in the world, such as racism.”

Speaking on the same lines, on Saturday, the senior source told The Sun, “Some of the comments made by Harry and Meghan are fiery,” adding, “If aired, they will be absolutely explosive. The topic of racism is discussed, plus claims that some royals opposed the marriage.”

The source made another revelation that the “whole TV project is very driven by Meghan”. The Netflix trailer of the series has managed to grab many eyeballs. While some empathised with the couple others called it a “victimhood fest”.