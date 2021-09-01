Tibetan activist groups in the United Kingdom marked International Day of the Disappeared in London on Tuesday by chanting slogans outside the Chinese Embassy.

To commemorate the occasion, the London-based Free Tibet, Global Alliance for Tibet and Persecuted Minorities (GATPM), with the cooperation of Tibetan Community UK and the International Tibet Network, organised a rally outside the Chinese Embassy in London.

'Release Rinchen Kyi'

A vigil was organised in memory of Rinchen Kyi, a Tibetan teacher who was arrested on 1 August and is currently missing. Her school in eastern Tibet was forced to close weeks before her imprisonment.

Tibetan community members and allies in London chanted "Release Rinchen Kyi," "Release the political prisoners," "Tibetan Culture - in Tibet," "Free Tibet," and "China out of Tibet."

Speaking at the event, representatives from Free Tibet and Students for a Free Tibet condemned China's continuous attacks on the Tibetan people, language, and culture. The demonstration concluded with the recitation of Buddhist prayer, "The Prayer of Truth," and the Tibetan National Anthem. The vigil was held outside the Chinese Embassy in London from 6 pm to 8 pm. Tsering Passang, founder and convener of the GATPM were among the participants.

"China is ready to host the famous Winter Olympic Games in a matter of months and will utilise the chance to gloss over its violent occupation of Tibet, alleged human rights violations, and the reported killings and disappearances of Tibetans. Join the rising call for states to boycott the Beijing Olympics in 2022; anything less will be interpreted as support for the Chinese government's cruel occupation of Tibet and blatant disdain for human rights," the GATPM said.

Chinese authorities detain Tibetan students

Chinese officials detained two Tibetan students who allegedly 'opposed' Beijing's aim to make Chinese the only medium of teaching in Tibetan schools on 29 August.

The two 19-year-old students, identified as Gyuldrak and Yangrik, drew police notice by speaking out on social media against a Chinese regulation mandating that all lessons in local schools be taught in Chinese beginning September, according to Radio Free Asia. The administration of Xi Jinping is enforcing such regulations on Tibet's autonomous area in a move to consolidate its grip on the region.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: ANI/AP)