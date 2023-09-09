UK Activists Thank Indian Judges For Raising Awareness On Child Protection Ahead Of G20

As India is all set to host the G20 Summit in the national capital, several groups of mothers in the United Kingdom appreciated the retired Indian judges for writing to the leaders of the G20 nations for a compassionate solution in the form of repatriation of Indian Children separated from their parents state child agencies in western Europe, UK, US, Australia and New Zealand.

Acknowledging India’s vocal efforts on the issue of separating a child from the mother on the Name of Child Protection during its G20 Summit, activists involved with the campaign protested outside the Indian High Commission in London and thanked the Indian retired judges for bringing the issue during such a crucial time when G20 is being held under India’s Presidency.

In an effort to express gratitude towards the Indian retired judges, the protesting activists carried placards saying, “Thank you, Indian judges, for speaking out.” Hailing India for using its G20 Presidency to open a conversation about the illegal separation of children from their mothers, the demonstrators were holding posters using #G20GiveOurChildrenBack.

Activists carrying placards thanking Indian judges for writing to G20 members.

The activists through their campaigns are trying to attract attention from world leaders meeting in India for the G20 Summit.

Ex-judges write to G20 members

Acting in the case of Indian girl Baby Ariha in Germany, nine retired Indian judges wrote to the G20 members and demanded a discussion on the issue of children being taken into custody with foster homes abroad. According to news agency PTI, the nine signatories include former Chief Justice of Delhi High Court AP Shah, former Chief Justice of Orissa High Court S Muralidhar, and former Supreme Court judges Ruma Pal, Vikramajit Sen, AK Sikri and Deepak Gupta.

The retired judges in their letter also suggested that the return of these children to a safe placement in their home country is a more humane and compassionate solution for such children than leaving them in foreign state custody for the entirety of their childhoods.

Earlier, the case of baby Ariha in Germany was also discussed between the Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his counterpart in Germany, while the recent Priyadarshini case, where an Indian mother committed suicide after the Australian government refused to give her children back.