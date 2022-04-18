UK: Afghans Protest Against Pakistani Airstrikes In Afghanistan's Khost And Kunar

In light of the recent airstrikes in different parts of Afghanistan's Khost and Kunar regions, a significant number of Afghans residing in the United Kingdom protested outside the Pakistan embassy in London. The demonstrations took place after Pakistani aircraft conducted airstrikes on Afghan territory on April 15, killing over 40 people. Local officials in Khost, as well as Kunar provinces, have acknowledged and confirmed that Pakistani planes bombed several locations in the regions, killing five children and a woman.

According to media reports, nearly 26 Pakistani aircraft targeted various villages in the Spurra area of Khost province, including Mirpar, Mandeh, Shadi, as well as Kai. Meanwhile, jets also targeted Pesa Mila and Mir Safar areas in Kunar province, according to a Khaama Press report.

Afghans protest in London; call Pakistan a 'terrorist state'

During the protest, the demonstrators called Pakistan a 'terrorist state' and chanted slogans such as "We want justice from the United Nations". They demanded the global community to make Islamabad accountable for the slaughter in Afghanistan.

"The Pakistan army has killed more than 100 Afghan civilians - they were children, they were women, they were elderly people - they were not terrorists," ANI quoted a demonstrator as saying.

The All Afghan Protection CIC organised the protest, which also brought up the topic of Iran's harsh treatment of Afghan refugees. The demonstrators had gathered outside the Islamic Republic of Iran's embassy in Knightsbridge, UK, before moving towards the office of the High Commission of Pakistan, where they urged an end to Pakistan's intervention in Afghanistan and the death of Afghan civilians. Further, demonstrations of this nature were also organised in Paris, France.

Taliban summons Pakistan's ambassador following airstrikes

Following the airstrike, the Taliban had summoned Pakistan's ambassador, Manssor Ahmad Khan, to express their displeasure with the occurrence to the Pakistani government. According to media reports, the session was attended by Afghanistan's acting foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, as well as acting deputy defence minister, Alhaj Mullah Shirin Akhund, the country's foreign ministry informed.

Afghanistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a tweet post, “Pakistani Ambassador to Kabul Summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, today.”

Apart from this, former Afghan President Hamid Karzai denounced Pakistan on Saturday for the devastating bombing in the districts of Khost and Kunar. Karzai described the strikes as a "crime against humanity" and a breach of Afghanistan's sovereignty. As per TOLO News, Karzai also stated that the bombings in the two Afghan districts, which killed scores of people, were "a violation of international norms."

