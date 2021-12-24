UK: Amid Surge In COVID Cases, NHS Mulls Setting Up Makeshift Hospitals With Army's Help

Amid a tremendous surge in coronavirus cases in the United Kingdom, the National Health Service (NHS) is mulling to set up makeshift hospitals. According to a report by Daily Mail, the Army has been called by the NHS to assist in making the makeshift coronavirus hospitals. The NHS directed the Army to set up temporary hospitals inside hospital canteens, car parks and meeting rooms. However, the NHS will take a final call after assessing the situation of the health centres. Citing the officials of NHS, the media report said that the arrangements will be made in the largest hospital of London-- Nightingale. Those makeshift hospitals will be called 'little Nightingales'. Notably, there are Nighangle seven hospitals in the United Kingdom.

According to The Times, the government would also rope in that practitioners who don't have clinical experience, if the cases of Omicron will be overwhelmed. Earlier in January this year, UK Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Sajid Navid had implemented the same method to cope with the overwhelming COVID cases. The makeshift hospitals were shut down in April this year after the case in the UK went down. "In light of the potential threat of Omicron, it is right that the NHS prepares for any surge in hospital admissions. Hospitals are already putting measures in place. The best thing the public can do is book their booster vaccine," Daily Mail quoted the NHS Spokesperson.

Cases would rise tremendously before Christmas, says chief medical officer

Since the UK reported a record number of number COVID-19 cases in the past five days, the government has implemented several measures. The Boris Johnson-led government invoked a new set of rules ordering masks to be worn in most indoor settings in England and requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to enjoy leisure services such as nightclubs and large crowded events. Despite invoking necessary steps to curb the spread of the highly infectious virus, England chief medical officer forecasted that the cases would rise tremendously before Christmas. Citing the new COVID variant as the major driver of the flow of new cases in the UK, Professor Chris Whitty said that the country already struggled to minimise the casualties due to the delta variant and the Omicron further added woes to the government.

Death related to COVID-19 could rise up to 75,000

Earlier on Sunday, scientists at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine informed that death related to COVID-19 could rise up to 25,000 and 75,000 in the next five months if strict measures are not taken urgently. The researchers also had forecast nearly half a million people being hospitalized with the highly infectious virus by the end of April. It also noted that the cases in January would break the earlier record. Further, the scientists pointed the soar and severity of the cases will depend on how much the new COVID variant escapes protection from vaccines. Though the researchers have not mentioned the role of a booster dose and the effect in tackling the new variant, they advocated for administering it.

Image: AP