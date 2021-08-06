UK: Archaeologist Discovers Ancient Sword Structure That Dates Back Over 1,400 Years

An ancient sword adornment from 1400 years ago was found by a metal detectorist. In April, an archaeologist used a metal detector to uncover the Anglo-Saxon artifact in Norfolk, eastern England. The sword pyramid, or sword harness, dates from between A.D. 560 and 630. A time when Norfolk was a part of East Anglia's Anglo-Saxon Kingdom Sutton Hoo-era lord is said to have lost the 12mm by 11.9mm (0.41in by 0.41in) mount while careening around the countryside.

Artefacts linked to Indian or Sri Lankan origin, Symbolic of Trade in the 6th century

Artefacts made of gold and garnet are of Indian or Sri Lankan origin, according to finds liaison officer Helen Geake of the Portable Antiquities Scheme. It appears that the bearer was a member of a royal entourage, revealing the wide-ranging nature of trade networks during the 6th and 7th Centuries. He or she had access to gold and garnets as well as high-quality craftsmanship.

In an interview with BBC News, Dr. Geake said that the sword pyramid would have been part of a pair and that its loss was similar to losing an earring. Often, the small mounts embellish bands enclosing swords and are later attached to their ends. The mounts were part of a mechanism which used them to help secure a sword to its scabbard. According to researchers, the object's purpose was to prevent a warrior from hurriedly unsheathing his sword in anger.

Dr Geake stated that they would make an extra effort to get the sword out of the scabbard, possibly to check on traces of any potentially angry outburst. An ultra-fine foil on the back of the sword is thought to have been created using a pantograph, which is a modern technique. As the name implies, it is used to reduce the size of a graphic design.