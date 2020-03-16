US: Kennedy Space Center shuts visitor complex amid coronavirus pandemic

Kennedy Space Center took to its website to announce that its visitor complex will temporarily close from March 16 until further notice. This comes as the US is moving towards a shutdown with schools, amusements parks, shops, restaurants getting closed. In a statement posted on its website, the NASA operated field centre said that it had taken the step in a bid to ensure the safety of guests and crew members.

It added that during the temporary closure, the Reservations Department would also be unavailable to process bookings. However, it said that future reservations were available and people could visit their website to complete a reservation. Talking about refunds, it said that “Date specific Daily admissions” would be refunded and activities such as bus tours and overnight adventures would also be cancelled and a refund would be issued.

“Date specific Daily Admission tickets for March 16 until we reopen will be refunded. Unexpired Daily Admission tickets will still be valid for use. Private programs, such as Astronaut Training Experience (ATX), Overnight Adventures, Special Interest Bus Tours and Dine With An Astronaut programs will be cancelled and refunds will automatically be issued for activities scheduled on these days. During this temporary closure, the Reservations Department will also be unavailable.”

The statement also asserted that private programmes such as school trips and other educational programmes would be refunded. This comes as the number of coronavirus cases soared to 3,802 across the US, gripping every state except West Virginia. Disneyland in a recent statement revealed that they will shut down operations due to the looming threat. The statement said that they will close parks in its Disneyland Resort in California, Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

Part of New York, Ohio, Illinois have also shut down bars and restaurants. Multi-National Companies like Twitter and Google are asking employees to work from home. Churches, temples and mosques have cancelled services. Meanwhile, Grocery stores have reduced hours to allow more time for cleaning and restocking of shelves hit by panic stockpiling. Brick-and-mortar retailers have also begun shutting down stores in an attempt to prevent losses.

