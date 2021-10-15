UK Authorities Suspend Testing Lab Over Wrong COVID Report In Wolverhampton

An estimated 43,000 people may have been given wrong negative PCR COVID test results. The United Kingdom Health Security Agency revealed the errors in the COVID test as they announced their suspension of testing operations in a private lab in Wolverhampton. The inaccurate PCR test reports were given to people between 8 September to 12 October, mostly in the South West of England.

The UK Health Security Agency in a press release informed about NHS Test and Trace (NHS TT) suspending testing operations by Immensa Health Clinic at its laboratory in Wolverhampton. The decision was taken after an investigation into reports of people receiving negative PCR test results after they had previously tested positive on a Lateral Flow Device (LFD). NHS test and trace has estimated that around 400,000 samples had been processed through the lab and the majority of the people have been given negative results. The NHS TT has estimated that around 43,000 people may have been given the incorrect negative PCR test report.

COVID testing lab in UK suspended

The NHS TT is contacting people who could still be infected with COVID-19 and recommend them to take another test. Meanwhile, close contacts of those who are symptomatic will be advised to take a COVID test. Furthermore, they mentioned that people with positive LFD tests must also get themselves tested. Dr Will Welfare, Public Health Incident Director, UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), in the press release informed that they have witnessed an increase in a number of positive LFD test results testing negative on PCR. They have started working with NHS TT and the company to figure out the technical issues.

"We have recently seen a rising number of positive LFD results subsequently testing negative on PCR. As a result of our investigation, we are working with NHS Test and Trace and the company to determine the laboratory technical issues which have led to inaccurate PCR results being issued to people. We have immediately suspended testing at this laboratory while we continue the investigation," Dr Will Welfare said in the press release.

Andrea Riposati, CEO of Immensa Health Clinic Ltd, in the press release stated that they have been coordinating with United Kingdom Health Security Agency on the issue. Furthermore, Riposati mentioned that they have tested over 2.5 million samples for NHS Test and Trace and have been working with the Department of Health. Moreover, they do not want the matter to spoil the image of the "amazing" work done by Britain during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are fully collaborating with UKHSA on this matter. Quality is paramount for us. We have proudly analysed more than 2.5 million samples for NHS Test and Trace, working closely with the great teams at the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and UKHSA. We do not wish this matter or anything else to tarnish the amazing work done by the UK in this pandemic," Andrea Riposati said in the press release.

Image: AP/RepresentativeImage