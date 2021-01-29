UK Bans Flights From UAE, Burundi And Rwanda Shutting World's Busiest International Route

The United Kingdom has banned flights from the United Arab Emirates, Burundi and Rwanda to protect its citizens from the new coronavirus variant from South Africa. Only the british, irish and third country nationals with residence rights in the UK will be allowed to enter. However, they will have to self-isolate for 10 days at home. With three more places being banned, the ‘red list’ now comprises 3 countries in total.

From tomorrow (Friday 29 Jan at 1pm), we’re extending our travel ban with the United Arab Emirates, Burundi and Rwanda all added to the UK's red list. 1/3 — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) January 28, 2021

This means people who have been in or transited through these countries will be denied entry, except British, Irish and third country nationals with residence rights who must self-isolate for ten days at HOME. 2/3 — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) January 28, 2021

Passengers must still have proof of a negative test and completed Passenger Locator Form before arrival – or could otherwise face a £500 fine for each. 3/3 — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) January 28, 2021

'To reduce the risk of importing infections'

Earlier the UK banned travel from South Africa and Portugal. UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, in a statement, said, “I've taken the urgent decision to ban arrivals from Argentina, Brazil, Bolivia, Cape Verde, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guyana, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Suriname, Uruguay and Cenezuela – from tomorrow, 15 Jan at 4 am following evidence of a new variant in Brazil''. He added, “Travel from Portugal to the UK will also be suspended given its strong travel links with Brazil – acting as another way to reduce the risk of importing infections. However, there is an exemption for hauliers travelling from Portugal (only), to allow transport of essential goods”.

Read: UK Market Watchdog Starts Merger Inquiry Into Facebook Acquisition Of Giphy

In another significant development, the Brazilian variant made its first appearance in the US. According to the State Health Officials, the case was detected in a person who recently returned to Minnesota after travelling to Brazil. Earlier, as per the reports by the state department, the Brazil variant was found in a specimen from a patient who lives in Minneapolis-St. Paul as he became ill during the first week of January.

Read: Joe Biden Administration Suspends Sale Of F-35 Fighter Jets To UAE

However, there was no indication of the variant spreading at such a fast pace. The Brazilian variant was first detected in four travellers who were tested at an airport outside Tokyo. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it contains a set of mutations that might make it difficult to be recognised by antibodies.

Read: UK PM Johnson Faces Criticism Over Scotland Trip In Lockdown

Also Read: UK PM Visits Hospital's Laboratory In Glasgow

(Image credits: Unsplash)