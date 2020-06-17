UK Begins Post-Brexit Free Trade Talks With Australia, New Zealand As 'next Big Step'

While the UK is still able to make only a ‘limited progress’ in its negotiations with the EU, Australia and New Zealand announced on June 16 that they have launched post-Brexit free trade talks with Britain as “next big step”. Australian trade minister Simon Birmingham and New Zealand’s trade minister David Parker, both expressed delight on embarking talks with “friends” in the UK after more than four months since the UK left the 27-nation-bloc on January 31. Birmingham even said that the country has been planning these negotiations with the UK since it had decided to leave the EU.

An exciting moment to officially launch 🇦🇺-🇬🇧 Free Trade Agreement negotiations with @trussliz.



We are taking the next step in our proud and close relationship.#Au_UKFTA @dfat @AusHCUK @ukinaustralia pic.twitter.com/Vum1LFZVVB — Simon Birmingham (@Birmo) June 17, 2020

Read - UK PM Boris Johnson Says Brexit Deal Is Possible By End Of July

New Zealand is today pleased to be among the first countries to launch free trade talks with our friends in the UK as they embark on their next steps post-Brexit. pic.twitter.com/DabpB5chmv — David Parker (@DavidParkerMP) June 17, 2020

Read - UK PM: New Momentum Needed In Brexit Talks

Australia ready to help UK

Australian trade minister has said that the nation is ready to help Britain with its new beginnings as the third country by offering Australian farmers, businesses as well as investors. According to international media reports, the UK is already the seventh-largest trading partner for the island nation nad Birmingham wants to Australia and the UK to conclude trade negotiation ‘as quickly as possible’ even before the 11-month transition period of Britain ends with EU on December 31, 2020. However, he acknowledged that the timeline might be too ambitious but has said that both nations are hoping for a ‘comprehensive agreement’ that benefits both sides.

Read - EU Leader Wants To Inject 'fresh Momentum' In Brexit Talks

New Zealand hails ‘shared history’ with UK

New Zealand trade minister said that the nation has ‘common values and traditions and a shared history’ with the UK along with a prominent economic relationship. According to reports, New Zealand’s sixth-largest trading partner is Britain but China, Australia and the EU are the top traders for New Zealand. Parker has briefed that the focus on the NZ-UK trade talks would remain on suspending the sanctions and will seek non-tariff barriers, more streamlined customs along with the development of digital trade. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has also told the reporters that both nations would try to overcome the impacts of COVID-19 pandemic as “close friends”.

Read - British PM Boris Johnson To Join EU Leaders To Break Brexit Deadlock





