UK: Binman Escapes Death After Being Dragged Into Garbage Lorry

A binman narrowly escaped death after he was reportedly dragged into a refuse lorry while working in Birmingham, United Kingdom. According to international media reports, the incident took place when the man's clothes were caught on the lifting mechanism of the vehicle before he was pulled into the back of the lorry.

However, the man was able to escape injuries when one of his colleagues spotted the accident, rushed over and pressed the button to stop the vehicle.

While speaking to an international media outlet, an unidentified man who witnessed the incident said that he was shocked to see it as the binman was seconds away from being 'crushed to death'. He further also said that if the binman's colleague hadn't seen what happened and rushed to his aid he would probably be dead.

According to reports, the Birmingham City Council said that they are currently investigating the incident.

A spokesperson from the council reportedly said that the health and safety of both the employees and the residents are important for the authorities. The spokesperson also added that they are currently investigating what led to the alleged incident, however, they refused to give any other information regarding the case.

Child escape after falling off a moving car

In another recent case, a video surfaced on the internet which highlighted the importance of child safety locks and child seats in cars while travelling with children. The video was shared by IPS Officer Pankaj Nain on his Twitter handle which shows a child's astounding escape after falling from a moving car on a busy road.

Child lock and child seats are very important when travelling with childrens. Check all doors are closed properly, and child lock is on. Always make sit children in a child restraint seat. All kids wont be as lucky as this one. #Staysafe #Roadsafety pic.twitter.com/qfnf1rMrox — Pankaj Nain IPS (@ipspankajnain) January 9, 2020

In the disturbing video, a child can be seen falling off a moving car rolling down the streets when the car makes a sharp u-turn with its door flung open. Fortunately, other vehicles on the road which include a bus, an auto, and a motorbike immediately stopped after seeing the child falling off the car to avoid further mishaps.

