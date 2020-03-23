UK: Boris Johnson Asks People To Heed Govt Advice, Warns Against Tougher Coronavirus Curbs

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned on March 22 that his government would impose stricter measures to curb the spread of novel coronavirus COVID-19 if people do not follow the guidelines on social distancing.

According to the reports, pubs, clubs and gyms have been shuttered in the UK but social media on Sunday was flooded with people gathering in parks and food markets while ignoring government advice to stay two metres apart. Johnson, in a news conference at Downing Street, urged people to follow the government's advice and practice social distancing.

We will get through this together, and we will beat the virus.



To win this fight, we need everyone to follow our advice: as far as possible, we want you to stay at home. The more effectively everyone does this, the faster this country will recover.#StayHomeSaveLives — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 22, 2020

665 new cases

Boris Johnson expressed concern over escalating cases of coronavirus in the UK and added that the government would not hesitate to further stricter measures if people fail to heed to advice. According to the reports, the latest official statistics show the number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 5,683 on Sunday with 665 new cases and 48 new deaths.

The numbers significantly spiked from 5,018 on Saturday which suggests that they are now rising more rapidly in Britain than they did in either China or Italy at the same stage.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday, March 22, said that the number of deaths and infections in the UK were continuously rising adding that they cannot ‘disguise or sugarcoat the threat' of the COVID-19 outbreak. He also said the current situation in the country was similar to what was in Italy two or three weeks ago.

Mother's Day message

In a Mother's Day message to the UK, Johnson reportedly said that the ‘single best present’ people could give their mothers was to 'stay away' and spare them the risk of catching a 'very dangerous disease' adding that statistics show that older people are much more likely to die of coronavirus.

