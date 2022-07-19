UK: Boris Johnson Govt Wins Confidence Vote With Majority Of 111 In House Of Commons

The incumbent Boris Johnson govt on Monday emerged victorious against the no-confidence vote by 349 votes to 238 (i.e. 111 majorities) in the House of Commons. The Conservative party called the vote in itself amid UK PM Johnson's resignation leading to a tumultuous political landscape in British politics. The said development ruled out the possibility of holding a general election in the country, leading Johnson to stay in the PM position for another seven weeks.

Following the voting process, the Labour Party urged for a no-confidence motion to single out Johnson, however, the Tory rejected the plea, saying that the PM will move out voluntarily as announced previously. Earlier this month, Johnson was forced to step down after facing bruising defeats in the by-elections and massive flak for over months in the Partygate scandal. While the Labour Party wants him out from Downing Street immediately, the Conservatives agreed to Johnson's plea of holding the seat until the next PM is appointed. He promised to not bring major directional or fiscal changes during his remaining time in the office.

On Sunday, Johnson defended his three years in power, taking pride in winning the confidence vote. The soon-to-be outgoing British PM also hinted that the Opposition's move was the pretext of the plot to drag Britain to the feet of the European Union after his step down. As of now, Conservative leaders, including ex-Chancellor Rishi Sunak and British Foreign Secretary Elizabeth (Liz) Truss are in the run to replace Johnson.

Sunak wins majority support as Johnson's replacement

Meanwhile, former British Finance Minister and ex-Chancellor Rishi Sunak garnered maximum support in the third round of voting to select two final contenders for run-off polls. Sunak received 115 votes, while his colleagues Conservative MP Tom Tugendhat, and Former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch bagged 31 and 58 votes, respectively. International Trade minister Penny Mordaunt on the other hand, secured 82 votes, beating Truss with 71 votes. "I have been overwhelmed by the response we have received across the country. People are ready for a clean start and our party must deliver on it and put trust back into politics," Tugendhat said as he dropped out of the leadership race.

Johnson wants 'anyone but Rishi'

Johnson's awaited unceremonious ouster was triggered by Rishi Sunak's resignation, which prompted 59 other cabinet ministers to follow. In a scathing remark, Johnson last week said, he wanted "anyone but Rishi" to replace him, the Times reported. Sources close to Johnson told the publication that he refused to publicly endorse Sunak and Truss was his favourite candidate, given the fact that she remained loyal despite the resignation of the two most notable positions like Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Sunak. "The whole team hates Rishi. It's personal, vitriolic," the anonymous source said earlier, as reported by Times.

(Image: AP)