UK: Boris Johnson Issues Rallying Call Amid Flurry Of Resignations; 'Job Is To Keep Going'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson defended himself in the parliament amid political uproar and a flurry of resignations from his cabinet. During the question hour, he stated that the job of the government in difficult circumstances is to keep going and not walk away from responsibilities. "We will deliver the mandate that was given by the citizens," he added. British PM hailed the decision of his government cutting taxes, which has helped people. He later added that UK was the first European country that armed Ukraine and imposed multiple sanctions against Russia amid the ongoing war.

"The job of a Prime Minister in critical circumstances is to keep going and that is what I'm going to do, instead of walking away. We will deliver because we have a plan and the enormous mandate of the citizens. Europe has been witnessing the worst war in the last 80 years after Russia's invasion of Ukraine and it has also affected the economy. Today we are cutting taxes and helping people. We were the first European country who armed Ukrainians amid war", he said.

Boris Johnson under pressure over Conservative lawmaker's misconduct

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced renewed pressure on Tuesday after a former civil servant spoke out about Downing Street's handling of allegations of misconduct by a Conservative Party member of Parliament who was suspended recently.

Lord Simon McDonald, who was the permanent secretary in the UK Foreign Office between 2015 and 2020, wrote to the Parliament's standards commissioner saying Downing Street made "inaccurate claims" about Chris Pincher, who resigned from the post of Conservative Deputy Chief Whip last week after admitting to 'drunken misbehaviour'.

In the wake of the resignation, the Prime Minister's office said Johnson was not aware of any specific allegations against Pincher when he was appointed to the post. "This morning I have written to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards because No. 10 (Downing Street) keep changing their story and are still not telling the truth," McDonald said as he tweeted out his letter to the Parliamentary watchdog.

Image: AP