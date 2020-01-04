UK: Boris Johnson To Meet EU Chief Von Der Leyen In London On Jan 8

In an effort to boost post-Brexit trade relations with European Union (EU), British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will meet European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on January 8. Britain is set to formally leave the 28-members bloc on January 31 and the transition period will follow until December 2020.

According to media reports, the two leaders are likely to discuss the possibility of a new trade relationship during the transition period as the UK will start opening rounds of talks after January. Recently, French President Emmanuel Macron had asserted that he wants a strong relationship with the United Kingdom post-Brexit. In New Year’s Eve address to the nation, Macron had said that the departure of Britain from the European Union is the test for France and he will strive to maintain a solid relationship between the two countries.

Johnson is leading the way to ensure the impending Brexit by January 31 after the Conservative Party won the recently-concluded general elections with an overwhelming majority. The huge victory margin is considered as strong support from the people of Britain towards the Brexit since Conservatives had contested the election with a central theme of ‘Get Brexit Done’.

Read: UK Government To Mint 1 Million Commemorative Brexit Coins For A Third Time

Landslide victory in general elections

The Conservative Party, led by Prime Minister Johnson, registered a landslide victory with 365 seats out the 650 which has now set the ball rolling for the impending Brexit. Conservatives needed to cross the halfway mark, i.e. 325 seats, on their own to ensure Brexit by January 31. The huge victory margin is considered as strong support from the people of Britain towards the Brexit since Conservatives had contested the election with a central theme of ‘Get Brexit Done’.

Read: Another One For Boris Johnson To Sort Out: UK Manufacturing Shrinks Again, Data Reveals

The Labour Party faced its worst defeat since 1935 which left Corbyn with no choice other than relinquish the leadership role. The Labour Party won 203 seats in the general elections and will again lead the opposition in the Parliament. Scottish National Party (SNP) emerged as the third-largest party with 48 seats and the Liberal Democrats, led by Jo Swinson, managed to win 11 seats.

Read: Boris Johnson Appeal Remainers To Be 'friends And Equals'; Netizens Unhappy

Read: United Kingdom: Big Ben Could Chime To Mark Brexit Day On January 31

(With inputs from agencies)