Boris Johnson Appeal Remainers To Be 'friends And Equals'; Netizens Unhappy

UK News

Boris Johnson's New Year address to treat the remainers as 'friends and equals' is not received well by the citizens who said they 'will never be equals'.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Boris Johnson

Prime Minister of Britain Boris Johnson wished Happy New Year to British citizens and pledged to make 2020 a 'fantastic' year for the country. Johnson also promised to represent the remainers and work with them as 'friends and equals'. The British PM said he was 'acutely aware' that millions of people did not vote for him despite achieving a thumping majority in December 12 elections. However, Johnson's message was unsuccessful in making the remainers warmer to their re-elected PM and called it 'optimism without substance'. 

Johnson said, “I am also acutely aware that there are millions of people who did not vote for me and were disappointed by the result. If you are one of them, I want to reassure you that I will be a prime minister for everyone, not just those who voted for me. I know that you love this country no less, simply because you voted for another party or wanted to remain.”

Remainers decline the offer

The 'friends and equals' offer by the British PM has been declined by the remainers who not only criticised Johnson for his policies but also brought back his statements which were 'insulting'. While the rest of his New Years address included familiar phrases regarding 'oven-ready' Brexit deal and the promises to 'unleash country's potential' and 'securing NHS', Johnson's pledge was declined by netizens who said 'we will never be equals'. 

Published:
COMMENT
