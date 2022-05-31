UK Boy Discovers World War I Live Bomb 'Capable Of Exploding' On Northern Ireland Beach

In a new discovery in the United Kingdom, a young boy on a Northern Ireland beach found a 'live grenade' from World War I that was "capable of exploding." The young child then contacted the Northern Ireland Police Service after discovering the unexploded grenade on Cultra beach in County Down. Soon after reaching the site, an Army technical officer verified the live explosive as a "Mills Bomb hand grenade". The live World War I Bomb was subsequently transported to Crawfordsburn Country Park, where it was detonated under controlled conditions.

Later, police described the entire incident on the Police Ards and North Down Facebook page. “A young boy was out on the beach at Cultra when he came across what he thought was a grenade. Police were contacted, he remained and was able to tell us where it was. We contacted ATO... confirmed it was an unexploded World War I "Mills Bomb" hand grenade. We accompanied ATO to Crawfordsburn Country Park where a controlled explosion was carried out.”

Furthermore, the police expressed gratitude towards the young boy who discovered the grenade and contacted the police, as well as thanked everyone else involved in the process.

Unexploded bombs from WWI and WWII are still unearthed from time to time

According to the Independent report, the Mills bomb grenade which was produced in the year 1915, was the first large-scale hand grenade deployed in the United Kingdom. Unexploded bombs from WWI and WWII are still unearthed from time to time, despite their rarity.

Earlier in 2020, a hand grenade from WWI was discovered on a beach in the UK, Fox News reported. The bomb was found on a beach at Culver Cliff, north Somerset, according to British news agency SWNS. It further confirmed that the bomb had no explosives when a spectator discovered it and it was appropriately disposed off.

Another suspected unexploded Second WWII bomb was discovered in Soho in downtown London in 2020, while a 7ft German bomb exploded off the coast of the Isle of Wight in 2019 after being scooped up by a fishing net, Independent reported.

(Image: Facebook/ Police Ards & North Down)