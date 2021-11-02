UK Brexit Minister 'looks Forward' To Talks With France On Fishing Dispute

The United Kingdom's senior Brexit negotiator David Frost has accepted the offer of France's secretary of state for European Affairs to address the two nations' fishing dispute, according to a British government spokesperson. Clement Beaune, the French Secretary of State for European Affairs, has requested the UK official to meet with him in Paris on Thursday to discuss the matter. For the time being, the French government has decided to postpone the execution of previously planned penalties against London.

We have set out our response to the statement from @CBeaune this evening.



I look forward to our talks in Paris on Thursday. https://t.co/ctUSKp3d5L pic.twitter.com/O6iqM9eu5Q — David Frost (@DavidGHFrost) November 1, 2021

In a statement, the spokesperson added that the British government has welcomed France's acknowledgement for the in-depth conversations which are required to address the variety of issues that are plaguing the UK-EU relationship. Citing the statement, ANI reported, “Lord Frost has accepted Clement Beaune's invitation and looks forward to the discussions in Paris on Thursday."

London has also accepted France's decision to postpone the imposition of penalties that were set to take effect on Tuesday. Further, according to the spokesperson, the statement stated, “We welcome the French Government's announcement that they will not go ahead with implementing their proposed measures as planned tomorrow. The UK has set out its position clearly on these measures in recent days."

UK-France fisheries row

Meanwhile, last week on October 27, France threatened that if no deal is achieved with the United Kingdom in the dispute over fishing permits, British fishing vessels will be excluded from many French ports, and France may also cut off electricity supplies to the Channel Islands. Since the UK government departed the European Union's (EU) economic domain at the beginning of this year, relations between the UK and France have worsened.

The rejection of an operating licence for a number of French fishing vessels in their territorial seas by the United Kingdom and the Channel Island of Jersey during the month of September had sparked anger in France. The restrictions, according to France, are in breach of the post-Brexit agreement reached by the British government when it left the EU. However, similar permission was issued to a number of other French fishing vessels.

On the other hand, according to Xinhua, the UK government official said that France's threats are "disappointing and disproportionate." The British government spokesperson went on to say that these kinds of threats were not expected from a close ally and partner. The planned penalties, according to the spokesman, appear to be incompatible with the trade and cooperation agreement (TCA) and international law, and if implemented, will be met with a measured and controlled response.

(Image: AP)