UK Makes Face Masks Compulsory During Takeaways Under New Rule

Under the new legislation, the Britons will have to wear facemasks during the takeaways. Shops will reportedly have to enforce the mandatory face protective covering guideline which is set to pass on July 24 in the UK to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus. The decision comes as Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced earlier this week that face masks in shops and supermarkets will soon be made compulsory July 24 onwards and those flouting the rule will be fined up to £100, as per reports.

Growing evidence that wearing a face-covering in an enclosed space helps protect individuals and those around them from coronavirus—Johnson’s office.

While the UK ministers have landed amid controversy for not providing enough details beforehand, they announced that the new regulations will be published on July 23, and will be enforced 24 hours later, reports confirmed. Labour health spokesman Jonathan Ashworth said the government has been slow and muddled again over face coverings. The new rule, however, exempts the staff at stores from following the measure but would be made mandatory for the store visitors. Environment Secretary George Eustice said at a televised interview that any type of covering will be sufficient for this purpose and not just medical N 95 masks or a medical mask. Further, he added, people had more time to prepare over several weeks as face covering played a major role in curbing the rate of infection.

Guideline in context to 'Pret'

In context to an earlier controversy at Pret, an essential store, Matt Hancock explained that Pret was a “shop”. As per reports, earlier, a parliamentarian appeared at the takeaway-style establishment without a mask to which UK PM Boris Johnson’s spokesman said that masks won’t be mandated at essential supplies stores. Further, in another report, Hancock explained if there was table service, it wasn’t mandatory to have a mask. But during curbside pickup, it may be needed. So, if one visited establishment for takeaways, masks were necessary, however, going to the counter in Pret doesn’t mandate it.

Last month, England made the face masks mandatory on public transport and anyone that failed to comply was fined with hit with a £100 fine, according to reports. Masks were also made mandatory on transportation in Scotland. However, in recent guidelines, with masks mandatory in shops and supermarkets in England, the Outlets have been asked to “encourage” customers to wear one by the UK government or refuse them entry.

(Image Credit: AP)