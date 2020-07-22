Mike Pompeo And Boris Johnson Meet In London; Hong Kong, Xinjiang Issues Dominate Talks

In a recent discussion held between US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the two leaders took note of China’s troubling actions in Hong Kong and its alleged human rights violation in Xinjiang. According to international reports, Pompeo and Johnson also discussed shared global security concerns and foreign policy goals.

Trade Agreement Discussed

In the meeting, Pompeo and Johnson are also reported to have reaffirmed their commitment towards negotiating a strong UK-US Free Trade Agreement that could greatly benefit both countries. Since Britain’s exit from the EU, the country has been trying to re-establish trade agreements with all its partners.

In its statement, Downing Street informed that Johnson also raised the issue of 19-year-old British citizen Harry Dunn who tragically died after being involved in a road collision with the wife of a US Diplomat. Johnson said that Dunn and his family wants justice and justice must be delivered.

As per reports, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab was also present during the meeting which is said to have taken place only hours after Britain suspended its extradition treaty with China and halted arms trade to Hong Kong due to concerns over the new national securities law.

