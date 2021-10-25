UK: Chancellor Of The Exchequer Rishi Sunak Says 'plan B' Of COVID Measures Not Needed

Britain Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has refused to implement 'plan B' at the moment in the country. Speaking on BBC One's The Andrew Marr Show, Rishi Sunak stated that the government was monitoring the COVID-19 situation in the United Kingdom. He further stated that as per the data, it was not necessary to introduce 'plan B' in the country.

While speaking to Andrew Marr, Rishi Sunak underscored that the plans are ready, however, the data at the moment does not suggest that they should be moving into plan B. He further stated that they were monitoring the situation and they will make the decision based on the data. Furthermore, he revealed that they were not planning to reinstate the 'furlough scheme' as they do not want to impose economic restrictions like the way they did in 2020.

As per The Guardian report, Rishi Sunak does not wear a mask in the Commons. Responding to a question on The Andrew Marr Show, Sunak stated that he wears in other settings like crowded trains. He pointed out that as per the government guidelines, people can make decisions based on the circumstances they are present in. He further stated that the workplace differs for people and the people know about how long they are going to work in the workplace and the persons they are working with.

Meanwhile, Adam Finn, a member of the Joint Committee of Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) told Sky News Trevor Phillips on Sunday show that they cannot fully depend on the vaccine and they were not enough to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Speaking to the channel, Finn stated they need to reinstate wearing masks and avoiding contact with a large number of people in closed spaces. Finn added that they need to take measures in order to control the spread of the COVID in winter.

COVID-19 situation in UK

According to UK Health Security Agency, the country reported 39,962 new COVID cases on 24 October. Meanwhile, 72 fatalities were reported due to COVID in the United Kingdom. According to UK Health Security Agency, 49,684,322 people have received the first dose of a vaccine and 45,542,207 people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in the United Kingdom.

