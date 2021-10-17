Following the fatal stabbing of Tory MP David Amess, the Speaker of the UK House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, demanded an "end to hatred” against MPs. Hoyle in an op-ed article to The Guardian informed that evidence has revealed that elected politicians and their staff suffer intimidation and threats on a daily basis. He made an appeal for a kinder form of political discourse and further said that the problem about the levels of hatred and intimidation in politics must be addressed.

Hoyle described Amess, a Tory MP and father of five, as a friend who would regularly drop into his office for a chat, and as a man who found a connection with everyone, no matter their background. Amess died after being stabbed repeatedly as he held his constituency surgery on Friday. Following the incident, a suspect, named Ali Harbi, was arrested. The detained 25-year-old is said to be a British national of Somali heritage.

While writing for the Observer, Hoyle said that the security offered to MPs must now be reviewed and a wider problem about the levels of hatred in politics must be addressed. The Commons Speaker said that the quality of political discourse has to change, adding that the conversation has to be kinder and based on respect. While noting that several MPs have also faced death threats on a regular basis, Hoyle added that the hate which drives these attacks has to end. “Disagreements with politicians should be solved at the ballot box not via threats, intimidation or murder,” the Speaker of the House of Commons said.

Meanwhile, earlier Hoyle promised to look again at MPs’ security after Amess’ killing. The Commons Speaker said that the recent incident had sent “shockwaves” across the whole parliamentary community and the whole county. He added that in the coming days, the authorities will need to discuss and examine MPs’ security and any measures to be taken.

Priti Patel orders review of MPs’ security

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel, on the other hand, has also ordered an immediate review of MPs’ security after the killing of Amess. According to The Guardian, Patel’s spokesperson informed that the home secretary met police and representatives of the security and intelligence agencies, and additionally also spoke to the Commons Speaker, Sir Lindsay Hoyle. The spokesperson added that Patel has asked all police forces to review security arrangements for MPs with immediate effect.

MP Amess was attacked during a regular meeting with constituents at a Methodist church located at the seaside city about 40 miles (62 kilometres) east of London. While the paramedics rushed to the scene, the MP for Southend West could not be saved and succumbed to his wounds. Sir Amess has been the UK’s member of Parliament since 1983 and was one of the longest-serving politicians in the British House of Commons.

(Image: TWITTER)