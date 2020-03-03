UK Confirms 5 New Cases Of Novel Coronavirus, Total Rises To 40

The UK reportedly confirmed five new cases of the novel coronavirus soaring the total to 40, announced the country’s Department of Health and Social Care on March 3. At least 40 UK nationals out of the total 13,525 presumptive cases have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, while 13,485 have tested negative, as per media reports.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that the situation of coronavirus in the UK is expected to get worse and there would “clearly” be more cases as the virus continues to spread within the country. He reportedly said that he will chair the government's emergency Cobra committee meeting which will be attended by the country’s top health advisers and senior ministers. The meeting will hold discussions about drafting an official plan to tackle the spread of the coronavirus which will be signed off amid the growing spread of the disease.

The UK struggles to control spread

According to the reports, the British government has been planning to bring on board the retired health professionals to NHS once the epidemic worsened. Health officials urged the UK citizens to avoid crowded places, public transport, and supermarkets to curb catching the infection of the malignant pathogen. Health Minister of UK Matt Hancock said that the UK is planning to heighten the containment efforts and ramping up test kits and equipment as the outbreak posed a “very, very significant challenge”.

A medic tested positive to coronavirus elevating health safety risk for those admitted in an all cancer patients' hospital in the UK. The clinician reportedly worked at Mount Vernon Cancer Centre and was detected carrying the strain of the disease after he started showing symptoms. He was immediately quarantined by health authorities that reiterated that they were prepared for such incidences. They further added saying that individuals that were exposed to the clinician were identified and appropriate measures were being taken, confirmed the international media reports.

