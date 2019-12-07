UK Dad Spends £80k To Convert Car Into 'Back To The Future' DeLorean

A UK based man, James Napier, has spent 80,000 pounds to fulfil his dream and transform his DeLorean can into the time-travelling version from the Back to the Future movie franchise. James even uses his car to go pick up his three kids from school. James also uses the can for everyday use.

Driving around in style

While talking to local media, James said that he likes taking the car to drop his kids to school or for footballs, both his kids and their friends find it really cool. James had originally bought the car for 55,000 pounds and it took him five months to repair and turn the vehicle into the iconic one from the movies. aWhen James had originally bought the car it was extremely run down and was in a bad way, it appeared to him that the car's previous owner had tried to do the same thing he did and tried to turn the car into the one for the movie but he did not really succeed. While speaking to local media, James said that he must have spent 1,200 hours working on the car. The car was already valuable without any modifications and James had to locate parts from 30-40 years ago.

Read: Five Dead In Car-truck Collision In Jamnagar, Gujarat

Read: Former No 1 Caroline Wozniacki To Retire After Australian Open

James has said that while the remodelling took a lot a work he feels it was definitely worth it. Whenever he takes the car to any event, peoples jaws hit the floor and people swarm to the car. James's youngest daughter Daisy who is 8 has said that she finds the car really cool and thinks that her dad is a little crazy for having built it. She also added that a lot of people on the road usually honk their horns when they drive past the car. James has also said that while the family adores the car, his wife probably doesn't want to know how much it cost.

Read: Unnao Rape Victim Passes Away At Safdarjung Hospital Due To Cardiac Arrest

Read: Trump To Delay Listing Mexican Cartels As Terrorist Groups