UK's Dominic Raab Says 'targeted Approach' Would Be Adopted If COVID-19 Cases Spike

As senior British scientists warned that the UK was moving too fast, country’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, on May 31, said that a more localised and targetted approach would be adopted if there was a spike in COVID-19 cases. This comes as the Boris Johnson led government is set to relax a number of coronavirus restrictions from June 1 onwards including reopening of primary schools, outdoor markets amongst others. As per the latest tally by John Hopkins University, UK has reported a total of 2,74,220 cases and 38,458 fatalities.

'UK had made progress'

Speaking to a British media outlet, Raab said that if there would be an uptick in any particular locality or setting, then the British authorities have got the ability to take targeted measures. Elaborating further, he stressed that the UK had made progress with the number of new cases and those critically ill falling with each passing day. He then added that in case the COVID-19 cases surged, “further restrictive measures” would be imposed.

Calling it a sensitive moment, the top official said that British people couldn’t stay in lockdown forever and the country will have to transition. Raab also talked about the new test and trace system, under which National Health Service's (NHS) tracing teams are set to identify people who have been in contact with coronavirus patient. Calling it the right step, Raab revealed that the system had the capacity to trace the contacts for up to 10,000 cases.

This comes as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that groups of up to six people will be able to meet outdoors in England from next June 1, provided strict social distancing guidelines are followed, as part of steps towards easing the country's coronavirus lockdown. According to reports, Downing Street has stressed that the changes were part of a “carefully-designed package” to ease the burden of lockdown in a way that is expected to keep the R rate – or rate of infection – down.

