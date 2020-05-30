UK PM Claps For Health Workers Along With Countrymen To Express Gratitude

People in the United Kingdom on May 28 took to their balconies, windows, and front-yard to clap and show their gratitude towards the health workers fighting at the frontlines in the war against COVID-19. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was also spotted clapping for the carers outside 10 Downing Street, which is his official residence. The 'Clap for Carers' initiative has been going on in the United Kingdom for the last 10 weeks wherein residents come out and cheer for health workers every Thursday, ever since the epidemic became more severe in the country.

The United Kingdom is slowly moving towards the reopening of the country allowing small and non-essential businesses to open up with limited restrictions. According to reports, schools in the country will start to reopen from June 1 and six people can get together at the same time moving on from earlier rule of just two people. The easing in lockdown has drawn criticism from some health experts in the country who feel it is too early to reopen.

COVID-19 outbreak

The deadly coronavirus infection has claimed more than 3,65,000 lives across the world and has infected over 5.9 million people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. The United States remains the worst affected country with over 1,00,000 deaths and 1.7 million cases. The United Kingdom is also among the countries most affected by the pandemic with 2,72,000 infections and 38,243 deaths, according to figures by Johns Hopkins University. The virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market in China's Wuhan city, the supposed epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

(Image Credit: AP)