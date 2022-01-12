UK Energy Supplier Apologises For Advising Customers To Cuddle Pets To Keep Warm

In the UK, after gas and electricity costs skyrocketed this winter, one of the country's top energy suppliers, OVO Energy advised the consumers to cuddle with pets in order to stay warm without turning up the heat. However, OVO Energy later apologised for their remark. As per the reports of Financial Times, OVO Energy advised 10 easy and cost-effective ways to stay warm this winter, some of the recommendations included eating bowls of porridge, doing star jumps, and cuddling pets.

This sparked uproar among lawmakers and individuals who are facing similar issue. Labour Party legislator Darren Jones stated that Ovo's suggestions were offensive. He further remarked, "I’m not sure who signed off a marketing campaign telling people to wear a jumper and eat porridge instead of turning on the heating if you can’t afford it," according to AP News.

Exercise recommendation and its ramifications for disabled people

The Runnymede Trust's Halima Begum slammed the offensive advice, particularly the exercise recommendation and its ramifications for disabled people. She stated that half of the UK's 7 million poor individuals are disabled or live in a family with someone who uses a wheelchair. She slammed the business by stating that should disabled people starjump to keep their basic right to warmth.

Ovo has expressed regret for their remark. They stated that they appreciate how challenging this year will be for many of their consumers, according to Financial Times. It also said that as they confront this energy issue and they are working hard to develop significant answers. However, the business also claimed that the content of their remark was misjudged and that they are sorry for the embarrassment.

European gas prices have grown by 400% year on year

European gas prices have grown by 400% year on year, while electricity prices have increased by 300%. Cold weather, French nuclear plant outages, and lower Russian gas delivery have all contributed to the hikes of the price, according to CNN Business. National Electricity Action stated that more than 4 million UK homes are in fuel poverty, a figure that is predicted to jump by 2 million in April when a price cap on energy is scheduled to rise.

(Inputs from AP News)

Image: AP