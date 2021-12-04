UK: England Logs 75 New Cases Of Omicron Stain; Ireland Amps Up COVID-related Curbs

Amid the alarming spread of the new COVID variant Omicron, England has recorded further 75 cases of the new virus strain, bringing the total tally in the country to 104 and 134 in the UK, confirmed UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) on Saturday. The fresh cases come in addition to the previous 29 confirmed cases of the SARS-CoV-2 variant known as B.1.1.529 in England, which is dubbed as "Variant of Concern" by the World Health Organisation (WHO). So far, the individuals who have tested positive and their contacts have been asked to self-isolate. Work is underway to identify any links to travel, UKHSA informed through a statement released on Twitter.

The newly identified cases were reported from the East Midlands, East of England, London, North East, North West, South East, South West and West Midlands. According to the statement, UKHSA is carrying out targeted testing at locations where the positive cases were likely to be infectious. Meanwhile, there has been 1 new case detected in Wales. On the other hand, at least 16 cases have been recorded in Scotland, bringing the total tally in the country to 29. However, there are no confirmed cases in Northern Ireland so far.

UKHSA bolsters case detection through focused contact tracing

In the wake of the rapid increase in Omicron variant cases, the UKHSA chief executive, Dr Jenny Harries, on Friday said that "increased case detection through focused contact tracing has led to more cases of the Omicron variant being identified and confirmed, as we have seen in other countries globally." Noting instances of community transmission, Dr Harries also suggested, "it’s so important that everybody, everywhere, takes simple steps to protect themselves from infection. Please wear face coverings in line with government guidance, let in fresh air when mixing indoors and wash your hands regularly."

Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has assured that Christmas should go ahead "as normally as possible" this year, despite the Omicron variant sparking serious concern among health experts, The Guardian reported. Johnson also urged that people must not need to cancel parties or nativities as Christmas week is about to set in amid escalating cases of COVID-19 Delta and Omicron variant.

Ireland announces new restrictions amid Omicron scare

On the other hand, following "very stark" advice from public health experts, Ireland has decided to bring in some new COVID-related restrictions for the Christmas period. According to iNews, nightclubs will remain closed and household gatherings will be restricted under limited numbers, beginning from December 7 to January 9, Taoiseach Micheal Martin announced on Friday. “The risks associated with proceeding into the Christmas period without some restrictions to reduce the volume of social contacts is just too high," Martin said during his address.

Ireland will follow strict social distancing requirements at bars and restrictions from next Tuesday. Apart from this, a maximum of six adults will be permitted per table, with no multiple table bookings. For entertainment purposes, all community, cultural and sports events will only allow a maximum of 50% admission with the crowd fully seated. Last but not least COVID-19 pass will also be extended to gyms, leisure centers, hotels, bars and restaurants.

