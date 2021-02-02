UK Expresses Concern Over Suu Kyi's Detainment; Summons Myanmar Ambassador In London

The British government on Monday summoned Myanmar's ambassador Kyaw Zwar Minn in London and discussed its concern over the military coup in Myanmar, said British Envoy Barbara Woodward. This came after Myanmar's military took over as they detained de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and declared it had taken control of the country for one year under a state of emergency. Rising tensions between the military and the government for weeks, the intervention came after the allegations of fraud in November's elections.

"Myanmar's ambassador in London has been formally summoned to hear the UK's concern," Woodward told a press conference at the UN as per ANI.

Woodward further added that on Tuesday the UN Security Council is scheduled to meet over Myanmar military coup. She also stated that her deputy had held a "useful conversation" with Myanmar's UN envoy who represented the toppled government.

Earlier UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson took to Twitter and condemned the coup and detention of political leaders and said the vote of the people must be respected.

I condemn the coup and unlawful imprisonment of civilians, including Aung San Suu Kyi, in Myanmar. The vote of the people must be respected and civilian leaders released. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) February 1, 2021

Other Countries' reaction on Military Coup

Alarmed by the situation in Myanmar, United Nations along with other countries including have condemned the unlawful detention.

United Nations

UN Secretary-General's spokesperson Stephane Dujarric tweeted a statement issued by the António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations. He stated that Guterres strongly condemns the detention of State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, President U Win Myint and other political leaders on the eve of the opening session of Myanmar’s new Parliament. It is a serious blow to Myanmar's democratic reforms, he added.

"The Secretary-General strongly condemns the detention of State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, President U Win Myint and other political leaders on the eve of the opening session of Myanmar’s new Parliament. He expresses his grave concern regarding the declaration of the transfer of all legislative, executive and judicial powers to the military. These developments represent a serious blow to democratic reforms in Myanmar." UN stated.

India

Expressing deep concern on the developments in Myanmar after the military coup in the neighbouring country, India on Monday said it believes that the rule of law and the democratic process must be upheld. Issuing a statement on the same, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it is monitoring the situation closely.

"We have noted the developments in Myanmar with deep concern. India has always been steadfast in its support to the process of democratic transition in Myanmar. We believe that the rule of law and the democratic process must be upheld. We are monitoring the situation closely," the ministry statement read.

United States of America

The United States vowed to take action against those responsible. White House Spokesperson Jen Psaki said that any attempt to alter the outcome of recent elections or impede Myanmar's democratic transition will be opposed by the US. President Joe Biden has also been briefed by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. Urging the Myanmar military and all other parties to adhere to democratic norms and the rule of law and to release those detained, the US said that it continues to affirm its strong support from Burma's democratic institutions and in coordination with its regional partners, it will urge the military and all parties to adhere to all rules.

"The US opposes any attempt to alter the outcome of recent elections or impede Myanmar's democratic transition and will take action against those responsible if these steps aren't reversed. We're monitoring the situation closely and stand with the people of Burma, said the White House.

(With ANI Inputs)