UK Extends COVID-19 Restrictions In Several Regions Following Surge In Virus Cases

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, authorities in the United Kingdom have decided to extend coronavirus restrictions to several parts of the country due to reports of fresh COVID-19 outbreaks in these areas. According to reports, the UK Department of Health and Social Care on August 14 decided to extend coronavirus restrictions regarding social gatherings to the North West, West Yorkshire, East Lancashire and Leicester.

Virus cases not coming down

A press release by the authorities stated "The current rules on social gatherings will continue in parts of the North West, West Yorkshire, East Lancashire and Leicester following consideration of all local restrictions yesterday by government and local authorities. The measures were announced 2 weeks ago to urgently tackle an increase in COVID-19 cases in these areas,".

As per reports from health authorities, there has not been a significant drop in coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in the areas where lockdown has been extended. The press release also added "The latest data also shows a continued rise in cases in Oldham and Pendle while numbers remain high in Blackburn with Darwen. Local leaders are now setting up an enhanced incident team to try and bring infection rates under control, with support offered from the government. Progress will be assessed throughout the weekend and early next week,".

The United Kingdon is currently in the process if entering into the next stage of COVID-19 economic reopening wherein ice skating rinks, casinos, and bowling alleys are to reopen for business from August 15 onwards but this ofcource will not be possible in the areas where restrictions have been extended. The UK has till now reported 315,604 positive coronavirus cases and has a death toll of 46,791.

The coronavirus pandemic which saw its first outbreak in a wet market in Wuhan, China last year has now spread all across the world. The virus, named COVID-19 by the World Health Organisation, has infected over 20 million people worldwide with the global death toll reaching 761,393.

As per the John Hopkins coronavirus resource centre, the United States has reported a total of at least 5,280,315 positive virus cases and has a death toll of 167,828. The US currently has the highest number of reported cases in the world, making it the epicentre of the virus.

(Input Credit ANI) (Image Credit AP)

