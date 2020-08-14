UK Man Smashes Window To Save Dog From Extreme Heat In Locked Car; Watch Video

A dog locked in a car during 34C heatwave was rescued by a quick-thinking passerby with an axe on August 12. A Facebook user shared that footage of the incident, where a man can be seen smashing through a window with the axe in a bid to get to the Yorkshire terrier inside. According to international media reports, the dog had been left inside the car at Newbury Retail Park in Berkshire on what was one of the hottest days this year in the UK.

While speaking to a media outlet, Samatha Heaver, who recorded the clip and shared it on social media, said that the dog was left inside the car for around 45 minutes. Heaver reportedly added that the owner of the pooch, meanwhile, was shopping with her young daughter. In the clip, one can see people gathered around the car, while a man with the axe starts to smash the front passenger window.

The video shared with a series of photos also shows two police officers, who happened to be around the retail park. Heaver reportedly also informed that the dog was eventually removed from the car and was taken to a local vet to get checked over. As per reports, the RSCPA also explained that even when it’s only 22C outside, within an hour it could be 47C inside a car. In this case, the terrier was believed to have been in even more unbearable conditions as Wednesday’s high was 34C.

Netizens praise man for rescuing the pooch

Since shared, the clip has been viewed thousands of times and has also been flooded with comments from people praising the man with the axe for his quick-thinking actions. While one internet user said, “Well done to the guy who broke the window. Idiots don’t deserve a dog,” another said, “Huge well done for rescuing that poor little dog poor pooch looks so sad”. “Unbelievable! Well done to the person who reported this ...Who in their right mind would do this to a poor animal...Time for a fine,” wrote another.

