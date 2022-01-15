UK Foreign Secy Optimistic Of Deal To End Northern Ireland Trade Dispute With EU

The relations between the UK and EU have strained because of the trade dispute involving Northern Ireland, and to resolve that, UK Foreign Secretary on Friday stated that there is a "deal to be done," between them. As per the reports of AP News, Truss met European Commission Vice President Maroš Šefčovič, who is the bloc's senior Brexit negotiator. The UK Foreign Minister stated that they had fruitful discussions with the EU. She further said that they are now going into intensive negotiations to strive at a negotiated settlement to sort out the serious difficulties for the people of Northern Ireland

Truss and Šefčovič have planned to meet again on Jan. 24 after talks between their staff the following week. Northern Ireland is the only portion of the UK that shares a border with an EU member. It has strained relations since Britain's departure from the 27-nation organisation in 2020.

Customs border in the Irish Sea

To maintain an open border on the island of Ireland, the two sides agreed to retain Northern Ireland inside the EU's tariff-free single market for goods as part of the divorce deal. The deal resulted in the creation of a new customs border in the Irish Sea for goods entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK. Some firms have faced supply issues as a result of that, which has enraged Northern Ireland's British Unionists, who believe that it weaken Northern Ireland's status in the United Kingdom.

On the other hand, in the current negotiation, if no solution is found, the United Kingdom has threatened to invoke an emergency break clause to suspend parts of the legally binding Brexit divorce agreement, according to AP News. This would prompt retaliation from the EU, perhaps escalating into a trade war. The EU has accused the United Kingdom of failing to respond positively to its wide-ranging measures to relieve the burden on Northern Ireland's companies.

Liz believes that they can reach an agreement

After Brexit Minister David Frost resigned last month, citing dissatisfaction with the Conservative government's policy, Liz Truss was designated as Britain's senior EU negotiator. She stated that she believes that they can reach an agreement, according to AP News. She also said that if we don't make enough progress, they will have to consider other options, but her top priority is to get an agreement that benefits the people of Northern Ireland.

