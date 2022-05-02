British Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss on Sunday voiced a clear warning to China against any potential support to Russia. Addressing reporters at Mansion House in London, Truss threw a highly confrontational message to China asking Beijing to "play by international rules." She further warned Beijing of economic retaliation penned by the Group of Seven (G7) nations. She also raised the prospect of "economic NATO", urging all G7 nations to come together in defence of their economies against aggression from Russia or China.

"Countries must play by rules, including China otherwise they will not continue to rise. China needs to trade with G7, which represents around half of the global economy and we have choices," UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said, as quoted by ANI.

Truss further added that China will face sanctions similar to ones imposed on Russia from an "assertive" G7 bloc in case Beijing threatens the security of the nations by extending support to Russia amid its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. She also used the term "global NATO" in reference to the growing aggression of China in the Indo-Pacific. She flagged such an order will ensure "the Pacific is protected (and) democracies like Taiwan are able to defend themselves," the Independent reported. Truss also called on Western nations to escalate their military spending in the wake of the current "geopolitical situation" further stressing that it is also the time to reshape the global security order.

"My vision is a world where free nations are assertive and in the ascendant...where freedom and democracy are strengthened through a network of economic and security partnerships," she said, as cited by the Independent.

China says international rules must not be based on 'small circle'

Responding to Truss' comments, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Webin rebuffed that the "international rules must be norms governing international relations based on the purpose and principles of the UN Charter, rather than small circle or clique," as reported by the Global Times. Webin further added slammed the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) as a "product of Cold war," adding that the military alliance has only adhered to the "old concept of security."

Webin went on to say: "NATO...has engaged in a confrontation between factions and become a tool for individual countries to seek hegemony." He also accused the intergovernmental military bloc of "flexing its muscles" and creating a pretext of conflict in the Asia-Pacific region.

(Image: AP)