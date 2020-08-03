UK Government Assures Of 'taking Action' If COVID-19 Spreads In London

The UK government has announced that it will definitely act if the coronavirus spreads through London as it has done in other parts of Britain. This was announced by junior business minister Nadhim Zahawi on August 3. As per reports, Covid-19 is becoming quite a menace in Manchester and West Yorkshire, there is growing fear as to what will happen if it starts to spread in London as well.

Zahawai's comments came as Manchester grapples with rising number of Covid-19 infections. Richard Leese, who is the leader of Manchester City Council has also urged the local residents to stay calm as public service leaders decided to increase their efforts in order to fight against the rising number of infections. A 'major incident' has been called in Manchester looking at the spike in coronavirus cases and the Labour politician Reese deemed this as standard practice for complex situations.

Greater Manchester major incident declared over coronavirus

As per several reports, the decision to declare a "major incident" was taken by the Strategic Coordination Group as they met to discuss the lockdown restrictions which were announced last week across parts of the North West of England. A "major incident" is usually known as an emergency that requires the implementation of special arrangements by one or more of the Emergency Services, the National Health Service, or local authority for the initial treatment, rescue, and transport of a large number of fatalities.

The new measures which have been announced in the North West of the UK now forbid people belonging to different households from meeting each other inside their homes or in their gardens. It also bans separate households from getting together in pubs, restaurants, and other venues.

Greater Manchester boroughs remain one of the top 20 worst affected authority areas due to the deadly virus in the UK. On the other hand, lockdown restrictions in Wales have been eased further this week, and now 30 people can meet outside while maintaining social distancing. The pubs and restaurants in the country will also be able to open indoors.

Children who are less than 11 years of age are no longer needed to maintain 2 metres distance from each other or adults as scientific evidence has been provided that the risk of transmission is lower among that age group. On August 3, the UK reported a total of 306,317 COVID-19 cases, with 46,286 deaths.

(Image credit: AP)