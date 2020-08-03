Britain To Launch 90-minute Coronavirus Tests As Cases Continue To Increase

COVID-19 tests which could detect the virus within 90 minutes would be soon rolled out in the UK, the country’s health ministry has said. These tests, which would be launched in hospitals, care homes and laboratories, aim to boost the testing in the country. Meanwhile, the coronavirus pandemic has infected 304,695 and killed 46,201 in the UK.

5.8 million DNA tests

These new tests will reportedly comprise of 5.8 million which would use DNA and 4, 50,000 other which would involve swab tests. In addendum, they would not require a health professional to be administered. Separately, the National Health Service has announced that it would be offering “COVID-19 Friendly” treatments to patients, including dugs with does not affect the patient’s immune system.

Meanwhile, lauding the tests UK health secretary Matt Hancock said that these tests could effectively detect both flu as well as COVID-19 adding that it could prove beneficial in the upcoming winter season. In addendum, he also reckoned that if these tests successfully reach people, it would also allow them to follow the “right advice: to protect themselves and others.

This comes as millions of households in north England, including those in Manchester, Bradford and Leicester cities, faced stricter lockdown rules than the rest of the UK amidst a feared spike and second wave of COVID-19 cases. The rules include a ban on households from mingling together indoors and comes just ahead of the Eid festival, which usually involves different households getting together.

“We’re constantly looking at the latest data on the spread of coronavirus, and unfortunately we’ve seen an increasing rate of transmission in parts of northern England,” said UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock. The minister said that the government has been working with local leaders across the region and chaired a meeting of the Local Action Gold Committee, where based on the data, it was decided that in Greater Manchester, parts of West Yorkshire and East Lancashire, immediate action was required.

