UK Govt Medical Officer Calls Reopening Of Pubs A 'high-risk Activity'

While the United Kingdom government eased lockdown measures and allowed pubs to reopen, the chief medical officer Chris Witty warned that bringing people together in ‘close proximity indoors’ is a ‘high-risk activity’. As of July 4, the pubs were given a green light to open back up, however, Witty, while speaking at a press briefing, said that people have to be really cautious and maintain social distance.

Witty said, “The biggest risks are when lots of people from completely different households are brought together in close proximity indoors... that is a high risk activity”.

He added, “There is no doubt these are environments, whose principal job it is to bring people together, that’s a great thing to do socially but it’s also a great thing to do from the virus’ point of view”.

The chief medical officer further went on to advice that people have to have a really ‘clear and disciplined’ approach. He added they have to try to maintain social distancing while also enjoying their time at the pub. Further, he said that virus was a ‘long way from gone’ and warned that a second wave is a ‘real possibility’.

UK ‘not of the wood yet’

Meanwhile, the UK PM on July 3 also urged people to behave when pubs open. He even said that the government ‘will not hesitate’ to impose ‘local lockdowns’ if the number of COVID-19 cases continues to surge. Boris Johnson further said that the reopening will only work only if everyone works together. He even acknowledged the ‘obvious’ risk in reopening and added that the country is ‘not out of the wood yet’.

While addressing the daily briefing, Johnson outlined an approach to control future local outbreaks. He noted the five principal components that included monitoring, engagement, testing, targeted restrictions and a ‘last resort’, lockdown. With cases surging in Leicester, Johnson added that if the previous measures have not proven to be enough, the authorities will introduce ‘local lockdowns’ extending across whole communities.

