The UK government's sanctions aimed at Wagner have been severely inadequate, and there is a call for quicker action to capitalise on the mercenary group's present vulnerabilities, a recent report has said. United Kingdom MPs on the foreign affairs committee suggest that over the past decade, ministers have been negligent as Wagner extended its influence across Syria, Ukraine, and Africa.

The committee's report, titled 'Guns for Gold: Revealing the Wagner Network,' exposes the malevolent and destabilising nature of Wagner, particularly in Africa, where it generates most of its revenue. It highlights the government's perceived complacency in failing to acknowledge and respond in a coordinated manner to the risks posed by Wagner, acting as a cunning Russian proxy.

According to the report, the UK's attempts to impose sanctions on individuals and entities connected to Wagner's extensive network have been subpar compared to the efforts of the EU and US. Moreover, the UK lacks the capability to effectively monitor Wagner's activities as it undergoes transformation after Evgeny Prigozhin's coup.

The report claims that the ambiguous nature of the Wagner network means that entities linked to Wagner may still have access to UK financial markets. Additionally, the government's tendency to view Wagner solely through the lens of its actions in Ukraine has hindered its ability to safeguard the international order and protect UK interests as the network continues to expand.

Russia uses Wagner to 'stabilise' Africa: Report

Wagner has rapidly expanded its influence across the African continent, engaging in a wide range of activities, including counter-insurgency operations, security assistance, military training, and political influence campaigns. In return for these services, Wagner primarily secures highly lucrative mineral concessions, providing a significant boost to Russia's heavily sanctioned state finances.

The Kremlin seems to have realised that, despite Prigozhin's controversial reputation, it cannot afford, from a foreign policy perspective, to dismantle Wagner's network in countries such as the Central African Republic, Mali, Sudan, and Libya.

As a result, Evgeny Prigozhin appears to be enjoying a relatively undisturbed presence in Belarus, and Wagner forces have shifted their focus from Ukraine to concentrate on operations in Africa.

African nations, on the other hand, continue to heavily rely on the Wagner model to support and stabilize weak and vulnerable regimes within their territories.

The Central African Republic (CAR) has recently made an announcement that Wagner will be responsible for providing security during the upcoming referendum on Sunday. The referendum aims to introduce constitutional changes that would allow President Touadera to pursue a third term, drawing comparisons to similar situations seen with Vladimir Putin's extended rule in Russia.

This report highlights the CAR's dependence on Wagner as a clear example of 'state capture,' where a private entity holds significant control over a nation's affairs, potentially at the expense of its sovereignty and the will of its people.

According to the report, the UK must adopt a clear stance when it comes to countries considering involvement with malicious Private Military Companies (PMCs) like Wagner. It should emphasize that the negative consequences of dealing with such PMCs, including instability, corruption, and a propensity for extreme violence, far outweigh any perceived advantages. The UK should communicate that cooperation with these entities may result in significant financial and diplomatic repercussions for the countries involved.