COVID-19: UK Health Secretary Says Country Has Capacity To Test All NHS Staff When Needed

The United Kingdom government assured all social care and NHS staff that the country has the capacity for them to get testing they need for COVID-19. While addressing the daily coronavirus briefing, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said, “We have the capacity for all key social care staff and NHS staff who need to get tested to get those tests”. He further also urged citizens to stay at home and resist the desire to go outside during the Easter weekend.

Hancock said, “However warm the weather, however tempting the beach or park, we need everyone to stay at home. NHS staff are battling day and night to keep desperately sick people breathing and they need you to stay at home. Even if you are not directly involved... there is something that every one of us can do to play your part in the national effort”.

He further added, “Stay at home, because spreading the virus today risks lives tomorrow and increases pressure of those working in the NHS. Do it for them. For it for the people you love”.

At the briefing, Hancock was also joined by Ruth May, who is the Chief Nursing Officer for England. May also echoed Hancock’s concerns and urged people to abide by the stay at home orders. She asked the citizens to remember the ‘sacrifice’ that is being made by the NHS workers who were dealing with the ‘emotional and physical toll’ of fighting the virus.

Over 73,000 confirmed cases

Meanwhile, with over 73,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and with nearly 8,958 deaths, the country is planning to extend the lockdown which ends on April 13. Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, said it’s ‘too early’ to think about ending the lockdown. Britain is also bracing itself for more deaths from the novel virus in the upcoming weeks.

Furthermore, while outlining the future plans, Raab even said that he chaired a Cobra meeting with senior ministers and representatives from Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland as well as the mayor of London so that the authorities could take stock and assess. He also said that the government is continuing to gather all of the relevant data to obtain the fullest picture possible of the effects of the social distancing measures. Dominic Raab is currently substituting for Boris Johnson in the cabinet meetings for country’s response to coronavirus outbreak and called it a ‘war cabinet.

