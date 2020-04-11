UK PM Boris Johnson 'able To Do Short Walks', Says 10 Spokesperson From Downing Street

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is able to do short distance walks, his doctor informed on Friday. The UK PM's health update was given by a Downing Street spokesman. The short distance walks that Johnson is currently undergoing are a part of the efforts by the hospital staff to aid his recovery.

READ: UK PM Boris Johnson Shifted Out Of Intensive Care, His Father Says ‘he Must Rest Up’

UK PM Boris Johnson health update

The development followed after Boris Johnson was moved out of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on Thursday. Johnson who spent three nights in the ICU is gradually recovering.

"The Prime Minister has been able to do short walks, between periods of rest, as part of the care he is receiving," a Downing Street official said.

The official also added that the UK PM also spoke to the doctors and thanked the clinical team for their services.

READ | Boris Johnson Moved Out Of ICU, 'in Extremely Good Spirits': 10 Downing Street

Stanley Johnson calls Boris Johnson, urges him to rest

After being shifted out from ICU, Boris Johnson's father Stanley Johnson called up his son and asked him to rest up. Talking to the media, Stanley said that the whole family was ‘tremendously grateful’ that Boris had been moved out of the intensive care.

“He must rest up He took one for the team and we've got to make sure we play properly now”. said Stanley Johnson

READ: UK PM Boris Johnson's Health 'continues To Improve' After Contracting COVID-19

READ: UK Confirms 980 Further Virus Deaths