UK Health Minister Says COVID Patients To Get Dexamethasone Drug Immediately

British Health Minister Matt Hancock on June 16 said that coronavirus patients in the United Kingdom will be given dexamethasone immediately. Hancock said that Britain had started stockpiling the drug when its potential first became apparent in March. He said that the country already as 2,00,000 courses of the drug available and is ready to go. Hancock also thanked 'brilliant' scientists at Oxford University who led the trials that was partially funded by the United Kingdom government.

Dexamethasone study

A recent trial conducted by scientists suggests that dexamethasone, a cheap and easily available drug can be used in the treatment of coronavirus patients. According to reports, the results of the trials were released on June 16 and it showed that COVID-19 patients under ventilator or oxygen support were displaying positive results after they were given dexamethasone, a low cost, and widely used steroid.

The NIHR-supported RECOVERY trial has shown that dexamethasone, a steroid, significantly reduces the risk of dying from #COVID19 for seriously ill patients requiring respiratory intervention - a major breakthrough https://t.co/KITpXiUcMr#priorityCOVIDresearch pic.twitter.com/W1ifVSPqDM — NIHR Research (@NIHRresearch) June 16, 2020

Earlier, hydroxychloroquine was deemed as a potential drug to treat COVID-19, but health experts later said there was not enough evidence to prove that it was working. However, dexamethasone is now being termed as a life-saving drug as scientists say one can treat eight patients for less than $63.

According to the study, 2,100 patients who were given dexamethasone were compared with over 4,000 other people who did not receive the drug. The results showed that one death was prevented in every eight patients under ventilator support. Scientists say that the outcome of the trials is positive and can save countless lives across the globe. The trial termed as the 'RECOVERY' trial was launched in April as a randomised clinical trial to test potential drugs that can treat the disease, including dexamethasone and hydroxychloroquine.

