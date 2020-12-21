UK Health Secy Matt Hancock Being Compared To Woody From 'Toy Story': Here's Why

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock is being compared with Sheriff Woody Pride from the Toy Story movie after a clip of him sitting in the Parliament went viral on social media. In the video, Hancock can be seen sagging backwards onto his bench in the UK House of Commons after replying to a question about the coronavirus pandemic. The clip has triggered a meme fest on social media as many are comparing his mannerism to Woody from the popular Pixar animation.

Read: More EU Nations Ban Travel From UK As New COVID-19 Strain Spreads Rapidly

Hancock or Woody? Netizens confused

Netizens on social media said that Hancock sagging back onto the bench was similar to Woody's mannerisms in the film Toy Story as the cowboy rag doll flops on the ground when a human enters the room. "He is a child. Everything he does. Everything he says. All of his mannerisms. It’s like watching a 12-year-old," one user wrote. "Haha yeah looks that way, maybe we all sit like that but just don't realise we're doing it," another individual commented.

Why does Matt Hancock sit down like Woody in Toy Story when a human enters the room pic.twitter.com/uJOrAWJiTU — Calgie (@christiancalgie) December 17, 2020

Read: UK PM To Hold Crisis Meeting As Several Countries Impose Travel Ban Over New COVID Strain

Many users shared old pictures and videos of Hancock caught awkwardly on camera displaying weird mannerisms. One user shared a video GIF of the Health Secretary where he appears to be smiling and crying at the same time. The clip is from this month when he appeared on TV to talk about the COVID-19 vaccination programme in the UK and was asked about a man named William Shakespeare, who was one of the first to be inoculated in the country.

I’m really not one to bully....however, I am starting to question wether this man is in the right state of mind to have the power he has.... pic.twitter.com/fM12E9zSsZ — Jem (@JemAlesso) December 17, 2020

From a few years ago. pic.twitter.com/dBMWNuckiC — Anthony Peart (@funstuff1972) December 17, 2020

When you realise there’s a snake in your boot! pic.twitter.com/KOmYKViAJK — Dan Taylor (@DETaylor1988) December 18, 2020

Read: Countries Begin To Seal Off UK Amid New Coronavirus Variant Surge

Hancock is one of the closest allies of Prime Minister Boris Johnson and has served in various key positions in several UK Government. He is currently the Health Secretary of the UK and is in charge of handling the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, which recently became worse with the detection of a new, more severe type of strain.

Read: UK To Hold Virus Crisis Talks After France Closes Border

