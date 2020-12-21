UK PM To Hold Crisis Meeting As Several Countries Impose Travel Ban Over New COVID Strain

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be holding a crisis meeting on December 21 as several countries, including France and Argentina, blocked flights to Britain over a new highly infectious coronavirus strain that the UK said was “out of control”. According to The Guardian, the meeting of the COBRA civil contingencies committee comes amid warnings of “significant disruption” around the ports in the English Channel. The transport of freight is also facing massive disruptions after France closed its border for 48 hours, which means lorries cannot get across the English Channel by boat.

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock on Monday had announced that scientists have identified a new variant of the COVID-19 virus which could spread faster than the previous strain. Based on preliminary modelling data, the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (NERVTAG) now consider that the new strain can spread significantly more quickly and could increase R by 0.4 or more. Johnson's CMO Chris Whitty on Saturday said that the United Kingdom has already informed the World Health Organisation (WHO) about the new strain of the COVID-19 virus.

The WHO, on the other hand, called for stronger containment measures across Europe. According to the Associated Press, Canada and Poland are among the latest countries to halt flights from the UK, following the lead of many in Europe. France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Denmark, Ireland and Bulgaria were among those who on Sunday had announced widespread restrictions on flights from Britain.

UK PM imposes ‘Tier 4’ curbs

Meanwhile, Johnson on Saturday announced that he 'Tier 4' restrictions in several cities across the country due to the rapid spread of a new variant of the COVID-19 virus. All non-essential services, including gyms, swimming pools, cinemas, hairdresser shops, and other retail outlets will remain closed. Social contact restrictions have also been introduced in the 'Tier 4' areas, meaning no more than two people will be allowed to gather in public space. 'Tier 4' restrictions will be reviewed again on December 30 and based on evidence further decision will be taken, said the Prime Minister's office.

The Prime Minister, his Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty, Chief Scientific Advisor Sir Patrick Vallance, and the Cabinet agreed that the new strain of the virus has changed the current landscape and urgent action is needed to protect the NHS and save lives. The Prime Minister's office said that there is no evidence at the moment to suggest that the new variant causes a higher mortality rate, that it affects vaccines and treatments, or that testing will not detect cases.

(Image: AP)

