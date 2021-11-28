UK Health Secy To Outline Slew Of New Measures To Contain Spread Of New Omicron Variant

The newly detected COVID-19 strain is creating fear in the world once again. United Kingdom's Health Secretary Sajid Javid is expected to outline further details on the measures being taken to contain the spread of the Omicron variant. On Saturday, November 27, Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed a press conference at Downing Street after two cases of the severely mutated strain - considered to be more transmissible and evasive of vaccines - were identified in the UK, according to a report by The Independent. He announced a slew of new "temporary and precautionary" measures in England, including the reinstatement of mandatory mask-wearing in stores and on public transportation.

Meanwhile, Javid will explain more about the measures to be implemented in the country. The MPs will approve the new measures, which PM Johnson promised to review in three weeks, the week before Christmas. Javid had earlier promised there would be "no going back" to lockdowns in his first major remarks as health secretary. He had also scrapped almost all COVID measures in England shortly after. However, on Friday, November 26, he used a stern tone in the Commons as he warned that the new variant detected in South Africa was of "great global concern." "We have to act soon," the UK health secretary was quoted as saying by the British media outlet.

It is pertinent to mention that the new variant has been categorised as a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization and it was given the Greek name - Omicron. The strain has alarmed scientists and the health community because of its complicated genetic sequence. Besides, it is also the most potent type of the SARS-CoV-2 variation found to date. The variant's protein spike has more than 50 mutations, including more than 30 on the spike protein, making it far more transmissible than the Delta version.

UK health secretary asked elderly and vulnerable people to get COVID-19 booster shots

Earlier this month, Javid asked the elderly and vulnerable people to get the COVID-19 booster shots the earliest in a bid to avoid being subjected to restrictions during the Christmas holidays, reported Sky News. "We know immunity starts to wane after six months, especially for the elderly and vulnerable. So, the booster vaccines will strengthen their protection to keep people safe during the upcoming winter season," the health secretary was quoted as saying by the outlet. He had also urged young people to help their parents and grandparents and other loved ones in getting their booster shots as it could save their lives.

Image: Pixabay/AP